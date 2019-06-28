Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Justice Hammadam Dashen of the Federal High Court, sitting in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital has admitted a letter from Fidelity Bank to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acknowledging the withdrawal of funds from an account as exhibit in the trial of former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Abdu Bulama and four others.

Bulama is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a seven-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N450 million.

He is facing trial alongside Mohammed Kadai, a former commissioner for integrated and rural development, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

It would be recalled that Muhammad Monguno, counsel to the first and second defendants raised objections to the admissibility of the cash withdrawal instrument from Fidelity Bank to the EFCC on the grounds that the document did not fulfill the requirements of Section 15(4) and 17(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Monguno also added that the statements of the defendants were obtained under duress by the prosecution. Counsel to the third, fourth and fifth defendants agreed and adopted the submissions made by Mungono.

However, in admitting the document, Justice Dashen noted that “the photocopy of the reply letter to EFCC from Fidelity Bank is relevant in this case. Sufficient foundation has being laid by a prosecution witness, Salisu Muhammad Rabiu as to the whereabouts of the original. The document sought to be tendered by the prosecution is hereby admitted in evidence and to be marked as exhibit A.”

The said witness, who is an operative of the EFCC had narrated how an intelligence report received from the commission’s headquarters formed part of the investigation.

He stated that “a former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke warehoused the sum of $115, 010, 000 being equivalent sum of N23, 299, 705, 000 through Fidelity Bank during which the first and second defendants signed and collected the N450 million from Fidelity Bank, Damaturu branch.”

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmad, Rabiu stating that he could identify the written statements of the defendants because “all the statements were recorded on the EFCC’s statement sheet endorsed by myself, Dauda Umar and Jonah Sunday,” he said.

Justice Dashen adjourned the matter to July 5.