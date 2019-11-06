A Magistrates’ Court in Life Camp, Abuja, on Wednesday admitted a 23-year-old barber, Hassan Ibrahim, who allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old boy, to bail in the sum of N200,000.

The police charged Ibrahim, who lives in Kado Village, Abuja, with two counts of unnatural offence and criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Chinyere Elewe also ordered the defendant to produce a reliable surety in like sum, who must be present an affidavit of means to the court.

Elewe also ordered that the surety address must be within the Jurisdiction of the court and must be verified by court police.

She adjourned the case until Nov.25 for hearing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Mansur Sani, who lives in Lento Village, Life Camp Abuja reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Oct. 9.

Ejike alleged that the defendant lured the minor at about 3:30 pm when he went out to buy a snack during school break period.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant threatened to kill the 12-year-old boy if he mentions what happened to him to anybody.

He alleged that the defendant promised to buy the boy’s silence with a cell phone if he keeps the secret.

Ejike said that during police investigation, Ibrahim could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 397 of the Penal Code.