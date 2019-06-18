Court adjourns N5bn Dokpesi libel suit against Lai Mohammed Sept. 23

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo district Abuja on Tuesday adjourned a N5 billion defamation suit , filed by Chief Raymond Dokpesi against immediate past Minister of Information and Culture , Lai Mohammed and former Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami until September 23.

Dokpesi , a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and chairman of DAAR Communications Plc , filed the suit on April 30 , seeking N5 billion in damages from Mohammed and Malami over an alleged defamatory statement.

Dokpesi averred that Mohammed and Malami defamed his character by the inclusion of his name on the treasury looters ’ list.

At the continuation of trial , counsel to the claimant, Mr Ngige Kasiemobi , informed the court that the defence counsel served him with a statement of defence and a motion for extension of time on Monday .

Kasiemobi prayed for a short adjournment to enable him to respond to the statement of defence.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi adjourned the case until September 23 , for the continuation of hearing , at the instance of Kasiemobi , holding the fort for Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to Dokpesi .