Court acquits German monk who gave church asylum to refugee

A Benedictine monk in Germany who granted church asylum to a Palestinian refugee was acquitted by a court on Monday.

The 49-year-old, who coordinated the refugee work of the Benedictine Abbey in Schwarzach Main in central Germany, in August 2020, took in a refugee born in the Gaza Strip.

The 25-year-old had entered the European Union via Romania a few months earlier.

According to the EU’s asylum regulations, he was due to be deported back to Romania to make his asylum claim there but the monk took him in at the abbey instead.

Prosecutors had demanded a fine of 2,400 euros (2,900 dollars) but the court rejected their arguments.

Defence lawyer Franz Bethaeuser said that the judgement would be a “signal” that the justice authorities in Bavaria should not treat clergy or members of religious orders too strictly.

Monday’s decision is not legally binding and could yet be appealed. (dpa/NAN)