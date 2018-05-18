Court acquits ex-FUNAAB VC, Oyewole, 2 others of corruption charges

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Thursday discharged and acquited former minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, the immediate past vice chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Olusola Oyewole, and the Bursar of the institution, Mr. Moses Ilesanmi from corruption charges filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

In his ruling, Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, also discharged and acquitted the trio in the fraud allegations brought by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Majekodunmi ruled that the EFCC failed woefully in establishing a prima facie case against the accused persons.

The EFCC had, in November 2016, arraigned Ogunlewe, Oyewole and Ilesanmi separately and jointly on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged stealing, abuse of office and fraudulent conversion of the university property.

Ogunlewe, who was former Pro-Chancellor of FUNAAB, and the two other principal officers were arrested by EFCC operatives following a petition by some concerned members of the university.

The accused persons had all pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court subsequently granted them bail.

Shortly after his arraignment, Ogunlewe announced his resignation as the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, citing personal reasons, while Oyewole bowed out on May 23, 2017 after completing his five-year tenure as vice chancellor.

But delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Majekodunmi held that the EFCC failed to prove all the allegations against the accused persons.

The judge declared that all the evidences presented by the prosecution had been manifestly discredited through cross examination such that the court could not rely on them.

He dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.