Coupe de France: Mbappe inspire PSG to victory

Without the suspended Neymar, Kylian Mbappe led Paris Saint-Germain to Coupe de France glory with a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s final.

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring inside 20 minutes, tapping into an empty net after Mbappe had pounced on a defensive error, before the French forward’s delicate chip sealed the win with 10 minutes remaining.

It marked the first major trophy of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career, and the Argentine will be hoping to add number two this weekend.



Defending champion PSG goes into the final round of Ligue 1 fixtures just one point behind league leader Lille, with the deciding games to take place on Sunday. Lille travels to Angers, while PSG welcomes Brest.