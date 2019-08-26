The acting Head of Local Government Administration, Aare Latoosa Local Council Development Area in Ibadan, Mrs. Romoke Opabunmi, has appealed to the warring factions in the Bodija Market leadership tussle to embrace peace.

This was contained in a statement issued by the council’s Head of Information Unit, Alhaja Yetunde Oladepo-Fadipe and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Crisis has recently broken out among traders at the popular market over who becomes the ‘Iyaloja’ (woman head).

The statement said that Opabunmi had at an enlarged emergency peace and security meeting held at the council secretariat, pleaded with all the parties involved in the crisis to embrace peace.

“I want to appeal to the parties involved in the Bodija Market leadership tussle, to embrace peace within the market and its environs,” she said.

Opabunmi said that all the documents retrieved from the two parties contesting for the ‘Iyaloja’ title would be forwarded to the state ministry of local government and chieftaincy matters for prompt intervention.

She urged them to remain calm, while further resolutions would be communicated to them as might be directed by the ministry.

The statement said that the meeting was attended by heads of departments in the local council development area, community leaders, religious leaders, security agents and market leaders within the council area. (NAN)