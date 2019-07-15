The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday, said that the construction of the Costain bridge would be completed by September.

Hamzat made this known during an inspection tour of the project in Lagos.

He explained that the existing bridge at Costain would give way to a new higher bridge which would serve as a flyover above the new Lagos/Ibadan Standard Rail line Project.

According to him, the existing Costain bridge has to be demolished because it lacked enough headroom for the new standard gauge train that would pass under.

“We have come to inspect the project because there will be a need to divert traffic while they are constructing. People cannot pass through this place and we want to ensure that people’s lives are not endangered.

“So, we are here to check and plan on how to divert the traffic around this axis so that people do not go through pain or lock down this area while we do developmental network that is necessary.

“This is to prevent confusion and traffic gridlock while the project is on. It’s something that needs to be done for the development of our state,” he said.

Hamzat noted that the the Ministry of Transportation would sensitise the public on the diversion plans ahead of the time to help people move around with ease.

According to him, this project is about enhancing the movement of people by rail and also by road by replacing one infrastructure with another one.

“We are also hopeful that, bearing the weather, this bridge will be completed by September, “the deputy governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, had in Nov. 2017 announced that Jibowu and Costain bridges would be demolished.

Amaechi said that the demolition would give way for the laying of tracks of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge railway.