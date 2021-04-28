CORRUPTION: South Africa’s Ramaphosa to testify at inquiry into Zuma-era corruption

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify at an inquiry into his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s corruption on Wednesday, where he is expected to reveal what he saw as Zuma’s deputy and justify why he did not act.

Ramaphosa served as deputy president from 2014 to 2018, when Zuma was deposed by his supporters in the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

He has repeatedly pledged to crack down on graft since taking over as head of state.

A short statement from the presidency last month said Ramaphosa would appear before the “state capture” inquiry in his capacity as president and former deputy president of the country and the ANC.

Ramaphosa is expected to give evidence from around 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).

The inquiry was set up during Zuma’s final weeks in office.

The allegations against Zuma include that he allowed businessmen close to him – brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – to influence policy and win lucrative government contracts during his nine years in power.

Zuma and the Guptas deny wrongdoing.