Corruption: Osinbajo petitions IGP over alleged N4bn bribe from Magu

*Says he won’t be distracted by campaign of lies, calumny

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate allegations that the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu gave him N4 billion for soft landing.

He also asked the IGP to prosecute the author of the article entitled “How Magu Embezzled N39 billion, Gave Osinbajo N4 billion, Begs for Soft landing” if the police found the article to be false.

An online publisher of PointBlank News, Jackson Ude, who was director of strategy and communications under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, had on July 8, published the article, wherein he claimed that unnamed sources within the panel investigating the suspended EFCC boss “exposed the vice president’s involvement in the scandal.”

“Specifically, Magu was said to have mentioned a N4 billion that he released to the VP based on directives the very day the president left the country for the United Kingdom on medical treatment,” according to part of the report .

Osinbajo in his petition to the IGP through his lawyer, Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), said the report was untrue, defamatory and calculated to discredit him as someone unfit to hold the position of vice president of the country.

He also copied the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Osinbajo also frowned at Ude’s Twitter publication where he severally accused the vice president of corruption.

Earlier, Osinbajo had declared that he will not be distracted by campaign of lies and calumny.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, dismissed as false and baseless fabrications claiming to reflect proceedings at the probe panel investigating Magu.

Magu is being probed by a Presidential Investigation Committee over alleged malpractices and abuse of office.

“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng on July 8 credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude.

“In essence, Ude’s story is that “embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Osinabjo (sic) N4 billion, after the vice president gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…”

He said the same Jackson Ude had also been circulating a video on YouTube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.

“With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the probe panel investigating Magu; they are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The Vice President will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny,’’ he said.

He said that the online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, had been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.