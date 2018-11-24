Corruption: Magu assures Whistle-blowers of safety

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has once again urged the public to support the whistle-blowing policy of President Muhammadu Buhari, while stressing that the security of the informant is guaranteed.

In a statement made available to The Daily Times on Friday by Tony Orilade, the commission’s Ag. Head, Media & Publicity, the EFCC boss said “the whistle-blower can report to the authorities through a secure online portal,

which would also conceal the identity of the blower through the Ministry of Finance or through law enforcement agencies like EFCC”.

Assuring members of the public of the protection of whistle blowers, Magu said that the Federal Government of Nigeria introduced the whistle-blowing policy in 2016 based on the Whistle-blower Act.

“The policy states that if you whistle-blow in good faith, you will be protected. If you feel that you have been treated badly because of your report, you can file a formal complaint.

If you report false or misleading information, it will be referred to the enforcement agents for investigation and possible prosecution,” he added.

He further said that corruption, as we all agreed, is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabrics of every system in Nigeria.

“It is a crime with such a despicable viral effect and disastrous tendency like terrorism, and is capable of obstructing good governance,” he said.

Speaking further, he listed the EFCC achievements so far on whistle blowing. He said: “On the 10th of February, 2017, $9.2 million cash was recovered from a home belonging to the former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

He continued: “In that same period, EFCC recovered N450 million from an abandoned shop in the Nigerian Air Force Complex in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“In 2017, the EFCC via information from a whistle-blower helped the government to recover $43.5 million, GBP27, 800 and N23.2 million at No 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagoa, Nigeria.

It will interest you to know that the Federal Ministry of Finance paid the Ikoyi whistle blower the sum of N421 million.

“This has no doubt reduced the craze for stealing government resources and stocking them in unthinkable locations”, he added.