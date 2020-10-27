Corruption: Katsina governor compels accounting officers to swear secrecy oath

In order to block the leakage of files on corruption and fraudulent acts in his administration, the governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari has ordered civil servants in the state to swear to an oath of secrecy.

According to Sahara reporters, a resident of the state, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, had in July asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the Masari-led government for alleged misappropriation and misapplication of over N52bn spent as security vote in the state from June 2015 to April 29, 2020.

Shehu stated that while Katsina was battling with insecurity, the governor spent hundreds of millions of naira on frivolities.

Reacting, Daily Times gathered that Gov Masari in an internal memo by the state’s Head of Service, Idris Usman Tune, asked all accounting officers on Grade Level 08 and above to swear to an oath of secrecy.

“In an effort to ensure conformity with relevant rules and regulations governing the conduct of civil aervants in the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masuri, has granted approval for the revival and adherence to sigining of oath of secrecy as per the provision of public service rules No. 020209 by all officers on G.L 08 and above which is consistent with CAP-91 part lll (official oaths) of law of Katsina State.

“Consequent to the above, all Accounting Officers of MDA’s are directed to enforce the signing of oath of secrecy to all officers serving under them in stages as listed below: (i) permanent secretaries and chief executive officers of parastatals to administer and supervise signing of oath of secrecy by all directors, confidential secretaries (personal assistant) and staff of secret registries.

(ii) All directors to administer and supervise signing of oath of secrecy of all staff under their departments.

(iii) Accounting officers to ensure careful preservation of oath of secrecy forms signed.

(iv) Security department of governor’s office (SGS) to produce copies of security forms I for purpose stated;

“Copy of signed forms of oath of secrecy to be maintained in confidential files of individuals officers and copy be sent to security department of office of the Secretary to the State Government for custody. Bring the content of this circular to the attention of all concerned for strict compliance, please,” the memo signed by Abdulaziz Imam Suleiman, Director of Admin and Supplies, HOS office, reads.