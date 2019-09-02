…We vowed never to abandon Yari, say ex-Zamfara LGC chairmen

Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has said that anyone with any corruption issue against him should come forward with it.

Yari gave the challenge on Sunday at his home in Talata Mafara when he received leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“I challenge anyone who says I personalised government property or funds within and outside the country while as governor to come forward and expose me.

“As a governor, my business was to spend money which is what I did, but that was in line with the development of the state and for the benefit of the good people of the state.

“We as true believers know that any action that comes for or against us is from Allah and those who think they can neutralise, break or bring us down cannot succeed.

“When we first won elections in 2011, we had no government at federal, state or local government levels and we consolidated this with our second term in office, so l know that hope cannot be lost now that we have government at the center, at the local government and at the wards levels.

“I prayed to Allah in 2011 not to support me if my administration will not benefit my people, having served two successful terms means that Allah has been with us that is why l want to assure you that we shall come out stronger than before,” Yari maintained.

Many speakers at the event reassured the former governor and now APC chieftain of their continuous loyalty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-governor returned to the state on Saturday after performing this year’s Hajj.

He was received at the Sokoto International Airport and escorted to Talata Mafara by a large crowd of party loyalists, local government council chairmen, APC leaders, including the state Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman and many admirers.

Meanwhile, all local government council chairmen in Zamfara State took an oath never to abandon ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari after he left office, former Chairman of Tsafe local government area, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, has revealed.

Abubakar made the revelation in Talata Mafara on Sunday when All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders in the state held a meeting with Yari at his Mafara residence.

“I led my colleagues, the local government council chairmen all of whom are members of our great party into taking the oath at the then Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs’ office, Alhaji Muttaka Rini.

“We all agreed to stand by our leader, Alhaji Abdulaziz in thick and thin because of his wonderful leadership style which has taken Zamfara to greater heights in the last eight years.

“We do not have any reason to leave this our great leader because as it is, even if it gets to the worst situation, the council chairmen will be the last to leave and anyone who betrays that oath will certainly not end well in life.

“Yari has taught us the rudiments of life such that we are not afraid of poverty or wealth because we are now well disciplined in this direction,” Abubakar stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held a day after the former governor returned from Saudi Arabia where he performed the 2019 Hajj.

Yari had earlier expressed happiness for the continued loyalty of members of the party to him assuring that the party would continue to be stronger and reclaim leadership of the state in the 2023 elections.