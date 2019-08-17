*Says Obono-Obla, HOSF fraud, tip of the iceberg
Tunde Opalana, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Buhari Presidency is rotten
and reeks of incurable corruption, festering up to every level.
According to the party, the shocking revelations of multi-dimensional sleazes,
bribery, stealing and extortions in President Buhari’s Special
Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property as well as in the
office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF) are just a tip of
the iceberg of the earthshaking corruption deeply entrenched in the
Buhari Presidency.
In a statement Friday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Nigerians are aware of how the indicted Chairman of the
Special Investigation Panel, Okoi Obono-Obla and the Head of Service,
Winifred Oyo-Ita, enjoyed the protection of the cabal in the Buhari
Presidency in its brazen burglary of the country’s common patrimony.
The party recalled how it had severally raised the issue of
humongous fraud going on in the Special Investigation Panel under
Obono-Obla as well as the Chairman’s certificate forgery allegation, and
how President Buhari condoned him and refused to take immediate action.
“The Buhari Presidency should therefore know that Nigerians are not
carried away by this new attempt to hoodwink them through the usual
holier than thou script.
“If President Buhari is indeed serious about exposing corruption, he
should immediately allow a system-wide probe into the activities of his
administration in the last four years, particularly the trillions of
naira sleazes in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, where he was
minister.
“The PDP demands that President Buhari allows an inquest into the stolen
N9 trillion as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the reported stealing
of N1.1 trillion worth of crude by interests connected to the All
Progressives Congress (APC) as well as alleged diversion of billions of
naira meant for security and social welfare in our country.
“Our party now expects President Buhari to allow an investigation into
the revelation by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that the N500bn Social
Investment Programme and the N16bn Mosquito Net Project of his
administration were diverted to private purses.
” This is in addition to persons close to him, who as former ministers and
former governors are facing corruption charges in various panels and
courts, including a former minister indicted in the National
Broadcasting Commission (NBC) N2.5 billion fraud case.
“Furthermore, the PDP asks President Buhari Presidency to speak out on
the allegations in public space that Obono-Obla’s investigation
activities at the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), which the
Presidency cabal is desperate to conceal, is what is being punished”, the party stated.
More over, the PDP held that now that President Buhari appears resolved
to take the right step to investigate Obono-Obla’s certificate forgery
scandal, it has also become incumbent on him to purge his conscience by
owning up on his own certificate saga.
Discussion about this post