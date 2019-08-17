

*Says Obono-Obla, HOSF fraud, tip of the iceberg

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Buhari Presidency is rotten

and reeks of incurable corruption, festering up to every level.

According to the party, the shocking revelations of multi-dimensional sleazes,

bribery, stealing and extortions in President Buhari’s Special

Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property as well as in the

office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF) are just a tip of

the iceberg of the earthshaking corruption deeply entrenched in the

Buhari Presidency.

In a statement Friday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Nigerians are aware of how the indicted Chairman of the

Special Investigation Panel, Okoi Obono-Obla and the Head of Service,

Winifred Oyo-Ita, enjoyed the protection of the cabal in the Buhari

Presidency in its brazen burglary of the country’s common patrimony.

The party recalled how it had severally raised the issue of

humongous fraud going on in the Special Investigation Panel under

Obono-Obla as well as the Chairman’s certificate forgery allegation, and

how President Buhari condoned him and refused to take immediate action.

“The Buhari Presidency should therefore know that Nigerians are not

carried away by this new attempt to hoodwink them through the usual

holier than thou script.

“If President Buhari is indeed serious about exposing corruption, he

should immediately allow a system-wide probe into the activities of his

administration in the last four years, particularly the trillions of

naira sleazes in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, where he was

minister.

“The PDP demands that President Buhari allows an inquest into the stolen

N9 trillion as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the reported stealing

of N1.1 trillion worth of crude by interests connected to the All

Progressives Congress (APC) as well as alleged diversion of billions of

naira meant for security and social welfare in our country.

“Our party now expects President Buhari to allow an investigation into

the revelation by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that the N500bn Social

Investment Programme and the N16bn Mosquito Net Project of his

administration were diverted to private purses.

” This is in addition to persons close to him, who as former ministers and

former governors are facing corruption charges in various panels and

courts, including a former minister indicted in the National

Broadcasting Commission (NBC) N2.5 billion fraud case.

“Furthermore, the PDP asks President Buhari Presidency to speak out on

the allegations in public space that Obono-Obla’s investigation

activities at the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), which the

Presidency cabal is desperate to conceal, is what is being punished”, the party stated.

More over, the PDP held that now that President Buhari appears resolved

to take the right step to investigate Obono-Obla’s certificate forgery

scandal, it has also become incumbent on him to purge his conscience by

owning up on his own certificate saga.