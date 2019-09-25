Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said that he will waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood”against him

Osinbajo made this known concerning allege corruption allegations published against him recently.

He said “In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”