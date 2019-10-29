Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) the Minister of Niger Delta affairs Godswill Akpabio, has said that Buhari’s action was justified

Akpabio also lamented that the NDDC was like an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to some corrupt people from the region.

Akpabio speaking on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) said : “We have also had a lot of political interference, people have not allowed NDDC to work as it ought to, people coming with ideas not to move the region forward but to move their pockets forward. It has always been so,” he said.

“We currently have about 12,000 abandoned projects across the nine states of the Niger Delta. If those things were completed, you can imagine that the area would have been turned into an Eldorado.

“There is no way NDDC road can last (for) even two years. I think people were treating the place as an ATM, where you just walk in there to go and pluck money and go away, I don’t think they were looking at it as an interventionist agency.

“Even the idea of giving out a job to somebody who does not have the requisite skills is corruption on its own. The idea of bloating the contract is also corruption. Even collecting money and abandoning the site is also corruption.

“I believe by now, people would have realised that the president is justified in calling for a forensic audit of the commission.

“I wonder why the leaders in the past didn’t find it necessary to look into the activities of the NDDC, with a view to repositioning it. There is nobody that will be happy to see this kind of situation.”

