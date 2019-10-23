Educating Nigerians Girls in New Enterprises II (ENGINE), a National Youth Service Corps Community Development Service, has offered scholarships to 22 female students in public schools across the FCT.

Mrs Rita Alo, Coordinator, ENGINE II CDS, disclosed this at the CDS’ 2019 Biennial Seminar with the theme “Exploiting the Potential of the Girl Child” in Abuja.

Alo said the scholarship was introduced in 2017 to enhance the girl-child education by ensuring they remain in school and those out of school be brought back.

She added that they have sponsored 144 girls for their secondary school education and aimed to sponsor another 22.

“Education is the bedrock of development, the foundation on which creativity and innovation is built.

“Girl-child education not only increases the purchasing power of women and girls, it also develops their mental, social, political and physical attributes.

“Equipping them to make better informed choices that would be beneficial to themselves, their families and the society at large is important.

Hajiya Walida Isa, Coordinator, NYSC FCT represented by Mrs Joy Haruna, Director, CDS, NYSC Headquarters, advised the girls who were given the scholarships to ensure they do well like they did during the selection examination.

She appealed to more schools to open their doors to the programmes for the benefit of the children.

She also encouraged the youth corps members to continue impacting in the lives of the girl-child and giving back to the society.

Mrs Adetayo Erinle, Founder of Tabitha Cumi Foundation, said cultural norms and practices, violence, poverty, policies and household duties are hindrance to the girl-child development.

Erinle said that there should be a continuous sensitisation in the grassroots which would change the perception of the people in order to make a difference in the lives of the girl-child.

Uche-Ewule Gift, a corps member in the CDS said she felt fulfilled doing this for the girls and believes that a trend has been set for future achievemenys.

(NAN)