A Youth Corps member, Oghomwen Omoruyi Honour, who was serving in Ekiti State, has died. According to reports, Honour died yesterday June 24th after complaining of headache.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the Auchi Polytechnic, Honour was taken to the hospital after complaining of headache, where she died.

Her former course mates and friends have taken to their social media pages to mourn herOne of her friends, Izuagie Lizzy Jane, wrote

“You relocated from Adamawa to Ekiti just because of the distance and Ekiti is closer to Benin. Only for me to get a call this afternoon that you are no more! Honour what happened to you? After all the stress in school…. After all our night reading….. God……

what a world….you forever remain in our heart…. We your friends (Lizzy…..Faith….Evelyn….Martha.. Amarachi ) miss you…Rest on the most humble and quiet friend ever……RIP OGHOWMEN OMORUYI. Another of her friend, Lawrenta Edobor, wrote,

“With tears in my eyes, I am still very shocked at the news of your death. Honour, since 2013 we have struggled to get to this level only for you to leave this world, just like that. A friend to one and a friend to all, I love and miss you Honour. May God give your family the strength to bear this loss. Honour, I am really sad.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.