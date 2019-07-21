A youth corps member, Oteju Ayomide, in collaboration with Kwali Area Council has provided Kwali residents with free medical outreach for healthy and prosperous living.

Ayomide told journalists in Kwali on Sunday that the outreach tagged: “Improvement awareness for healthy and prosperous nation” was meant to bring free healthcare services closer to the people.

According to her, there is need for the government to do more in healthcare delivery in the rural areas as most rural communities in the country lack access to quality health services.

She said the one -day medical outreach covered tests for malaria, HIV, personal hygiene, hypertension, counselling and diabetes while free drugs would also be given to those who tested positive to malaria and typhoid.

“The outreach is aimed to sensitise the people to the need to always know their status and get treatment to ensure healthy living and prosperous nation. It is also a health awareness campaign to sensitise the people of Kwali to malaria prevention and personal hygiene and to counsel them on the need to always go for test before treatment.

“When it comes to humanitarian service, it is always my desire to add impact to life and I think the government should do more by assisting primary healthcare in the country,” she said.

The youth corps member appealed to government at all levels to deploy health practitioners to rural areas or partner health groups to bring quality health services to the people.