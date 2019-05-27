Corps member flags-off 2-months skills training for women in FCT

Mother luck has finally shone the way of women in Mabushi community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has a youth corps member, Kelechi Obi serving in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has flagged-off a two months free training program in the community.

Addressing the women who were seen physically elated, Obi enjoined them to take advantage of the training and seminar to better the lots of their family and the community at large.

The Women Empowerment Community Development Projectwere in the areas of catering, cosmetology, making of ankara, jewelleries, bags, slippers and beads.

Furthermore, she expressed gratitude to the people of Mabushi (private individuals and agencies) that supported her developmental initiative.

The chief of the community, Etsu Maupeyi, who was represented by Mr James Kusase, appreciated Kelechi for her laudable initiative for empowering women within the locality and promised that the people would not forget her for the knowledge and skills she bestowed on them.

While encouraging the women to impact the knowledge acquired on others, he urged them to use the skills to grow their financial base and that of the community.

On his part, the Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Theodore Ogaziechi, who doubles as the head of the department where Kelechi is serving in his address eulogize her as an exceptional youth corper and advised other Corp members to learn from her selfless service.

He emphasized that the issue of development shouldn’t be left for government alone hence, the need for everyone to key in at his or her own level to create an impact.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director of Special Project Unit in the Ministry, Amaka Onieba, advised the women to stop looking for white collar jobs and take advantage of skill acquisition training such as this to empower themselves in order to create jobs and be self-employed.

The Principal Inspector NYSC, Mrs Telta Aisha who supervised the project at the event advised other corps members to borrow a leaf from Kelechi as she commissioned the project.