Corps member allegedly commits suicide in Ibadan

A member of the National Youth Service Cops (NYSC) Johnson Onyilo, 2018 Batch B Stream 1, Johnson Onyilo, has allegedly committed suicide.

It was gathered that Onyilo, from Makurdi North, Benue state, killed himself on Friday, July 14th 2019 in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was undergoing the mandatory one year national youth service programme.

It’s still not clear why he took such drastic step.

The late Corps member graduated from the University of Jos, Plateau state with a degree in Accounting.