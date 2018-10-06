Corporate Social Responsibility: Total Oil empowers youths in Niger state

Total Oil Nigeria plc has empowered 100 youths in Niger state under its corporate social responsibility tagged Totalpreneurship.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Niger state, Alhaji Hussaini Ahmed who doubles as representative of the Governor and the Commissioner stated that the government had provided the enabling environment for private sector participation in youth empowerment.

The Perm Sec however congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them to make use of the starter pack provided by the company,

He further stressed that government cannot do it alone but needs the support of the private sector.

With the Permanent Secretary were Director, Youth and Education, Mr Aliyu Gomna, Director, Network and Entrepreneurship, Engineer Suleiman J.G, Director Planning, Mallam Zubairu Kuta.