Corp member, 3 others jailed for internet fraud

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Another jailed for defrauding American $5,260

…As four internet fraudsters land in EFCC net

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office has secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters.

Three of the convicts, Alimi Azeez Oluwadamilare, Paul Opeyemi Omotunde and Igberase Hope Odianosen, were tried at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta while the other suspect, Okuneye Opeyemi James, got the reward for his criminal act at the Ibadan division of the court.

According to a statement by the EFCC acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, Alimi, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Omotunde, a 2019 graduate from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, were convicted and sentenced to four months in prison by Justice Ibrahim Watilat of Federal High Court 1, Abeokuta.

Also in Abeokuta, Justice Mohammed Abubarkar of Court 2 jailed Igberase for four months.

The trio were re-arraigned on a one-count amended charge of criminal impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the Cyber -Crime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act.

The fresh arraignments were sequel to the plea bargain arrangements between them and the EFCC which reduced the number of charges to one.

Besides sending them to jail, the presiding judges also ordered that they refund sums of money in foreign currencies to their respective victims as restitution while all items recovered from them during their interrogation are equally to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, sentenced Okunoye Opeyemi James (a.k.a. James Kosta) to four months in prison.

The 24-year-old was facing a one-count amended charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the Cyber -Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

He was arrested for internet-related offences on April 11 by the police who later handed him over to the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC for further investigation.

Investigations by the commission revealed that the convict’s modus operandi was to illegally hack into people’s accounts to gain unrestricted access to vital and sensitive information, and covert same to fraudulent use.

In another development, Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Onuoha Danhessy Akachuku (alias Joe Dickson) to three months imprisonment, for defrauding an American, Maria Jose Alvarez, the sum of $5,260 (Five Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty American U S Dollars) in a failed online romance deal.

Akachuku was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on April 27, 2017 on a seven -count charge bordering on Conspiracy and Obtaining Money by False Pretense.

One of the counts read: “That you Onuoha Danhessy Akachukwu (alias Joe Dickson) sometimes between 2015 and 2016, at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy US Dollars ($2,370) from one Maria Jose Alvarez (an American) Via Money Gram which you transferred into your account number 3071174186 domiciled with First Bank Plc under the pretence that you are Joe Dickson, an American Engineer based in the United Kingdom willing to marry her,

a pretext which you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him, thus necessitating his trial. The trial progressed and the prosecution counsel, R.E. Alao called three witnesses to establish the case.

However, Akachuku applied for a plea bargain and changed his plea to “guilty” and the bargain was adopted by both the prosecution and defence counsels.

Justice Omotoshp convicted him accordingly and sentenced him to three months imprisonment and a fine of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only.

The convict also made restitution the sum of $2000 (Two Thousand United States Dollars) to his victim.

Akachuku’s journey to prison began on April, 2017 when he was arrested and subsequently arraigned for using many false FaceBook accounts to defraud one Maria Jose Alvarez, an American of the sum of Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty American U S Dollars ($5,260).

The convict had claimed to be an American Engineer based in the United Kingdom. With this disguise, he was able to hoodwink his victim into a romantic relationship which according to him, will lead to marriage.

However, rather than marry his victim as arranged, he contrived so many lies aimed at defrauding the American and succeeded in duping her to the tune of $5,260.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested four suspected fraudsters for an alleged involvement in internet crimes.

The suspects are: Salako Segun, Bryan Emeka, Jason Odunola and Daniel Ezo.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Bakare Estate, Lekki and Osapa London, Lekki areas of Lagos State.

Their arrest followed intelligence report received by the Commission.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Lexus Rx350 Sport Utility Vehicles, one Mercedes Benz Saloon and six laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.