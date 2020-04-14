In a new test carried out, it has been discovered that Coronavirus was present in the faeces of more than half of its patients.

Also, reports said more research needed to be carried out to rule out passing the disease on to people through omitting bodily gasses.,

A doctor that raised the issue on social media, highlighted work by Australian doctor, Andy Tagg which he called “an enjoyable thread about whether farting can cause coronavirus”.

In his findings, Tagg cited tests carried out earlier this year which showed 55 percent of patients with SARS-CoV-2 had it present in their poo.



“Well, SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in faeces and has been detected in an asymptomatic individual up to 17 days post-exposure.”

The doctor added that previous tests have shown farts have the power to spray talcolm powder long distances. It was warned, however, that if the infected patient was not wearing pants, and they released a large amount of gas, then someone else – if they took a close sniff at the gas – could be at risk. “Perhaps SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through the power of parping – we need more evidence. (Kemi Filani)