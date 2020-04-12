Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has stated that the threat of Coronavirus pandemic cannot take away the hope inherent in Easter celebrations that marks the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Governor Obiano made the declaration at the weekend in a message contained in a Special Easter Broadcast to update ndi Anambra on measures taken by the government on Covid-19.

Governor Obiano stated that the feast of Easter offers hope to mankind.

His words: “The feast of Easter offers hope to mankind. In fact, we have a good opportunity to demonstrate the true meaning of Easter by reaching out to vulnerable people around us with love while maintaining the principles of Social Distancing.We can still share what we have with people without coming in contact with them.”

He emphasised the importance of Social Distancing at this time in the history of the state, and urged both the clergy and Christian faithful to exercise utmost restraint by avoiding any public gathering during this period.

Earlier, Obiano confirmed the record of one Coronavirus patient in spite of proactive measures taken by his government to shield the state and citizens from the pandemic.

He called on the citizens to adhere to the directives of government, stressing that all hands should be on deck to fight the Coronavirus.