John Ndu, Awka

Cornel Osigwe was recently inducted as Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants at IMC Membership/Fellowship Induction & CMC Certification Seminar which held in Lagos recently.

The induction ceremony was performed by the National President of Institute of Management Consultants Nigeria, Prof Jerry Agada, former Minister of State for Education

The Institute of Management Consultants is the body of professional management consultants approved and registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Constitution and by-laws establishing the IMC empower it to promote and regulate the standards and practice of management consulting among its members throughout Nigeria.

Its membership is made up of individuals, consulting firms and organisations that share the responsibility or are potential beneficiaries of improved standards in consulting practice.

The IMC was incorporated in 1983. The Institute serves as spokesperson for the consulting industry in Nigeria.

Cornel Osigwe is the CEO of Freshminds Consulting Agency Ltd, a leading Business Development Company based in Lagos with special product interest in Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Digital Media, Cloud Computing, Data Analysis & Visualisation, and Human Capital Development, etc.

He is also the Head of Corporate Communications, Innoson Group and Chief Publisher, Anaedoonline.