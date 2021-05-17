Cooperate with Buhari, N’Assembly in their efforts to fix country, Gov Bello tells Nigerians

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari as he works hard with rare commitment to fix the country.

Bello who also doubles as Chairman, Youths, Women and People Living With Disabilities APC Membership Registration and Revalidation Committee, while felicitating with President Buhari, his wife, the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari, political and traditional leaders across the country and all Nigerians on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-Fitr celebrations, said despite all the challenges, President Buhari has shown leadership and has never compromised in his patriotic zeal to ensure that Nigeria regains her balance.

In a Sallah message to the nation, the Governor sent warm greetings to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), and his wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari; the Senate President, His Excellency Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt-Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the entire members of the National Assembly, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the ruling APC and the Executive Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, His Eminence Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, (CFR), His Royal Majesty Alhaji (Dr) Ado Ibrahim (CON), the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The governor also extended his felicitations to the entire people of Kogi State and all Nigerians home and the Diaspora encouraging them to have faith in their fatherland, pray for peace and work for harmony in the country throughout this period and beyond.

Our correspondent reported that Governor Yahaya Bello declared that Nigeria is stronger than her current challenges and called for all and sundry to come together to collectively find solutions to the myriads of difficulties confronting the nation rather than working at cross purposes.

He appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari as he works hard with rare commitment to fix the country, saying despite all the challenges, President Buhari has shown leadership and has never compromised in his patriotic zeal to ensure that Nigeria regains her balance.

He added that, what the president needs from Nigerians are prayers and understanding of the extremely difficult tasks he has been grappling with.

Moreover, Governor Yahaya Bello assured Nigerians that the future is so brilliant and can be seen by all who mean well for Nigeria. He asked Nigerians to believe in their country and bury whatever differences some people might be playing up, saying, “we have more to gain by remaining a strong and united nation respected worldwide.”

While stating that, what Nigeria is passing through “is symptomatic of a nation in the birth pangs of greatness,” Bello warned the elites to stop painting a picture of Armageddon, just as he called on Nigerian youths, whom he referred to as “members of my generation”, never to make themselves available to those he referred to as “merchants of violence” but must be “ambassadors of peace, harmony and progress”.

The youngest governor in the country therefore admonished the youths to “let us use our positive energy positively in the service of our dear country and take it to the level of greatness we dream of, enthusing that, “together, we can do it,” concluded the governor.

Various groups and prominent individuals have been urging Governor Yahaya Bello to consider running for the country’s Presidency in 2023 and the calls are growing by the day.