The founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has urged President Muhammudu Buhari to call for the review of the 1999 Constitution.

The legal icon who noted that the 1999 Constitution has discouraged and crippled development in the country, pointed out that the constitution is responsible for the mirage of problems confronting the country at the moment.

He also advised that a bill sponsored by the government asking the Senate to pass a law for the convocation of a sovereign national conference whose membership will be elected on zero party system is needed now as part of the solution to the current problems of the country.

Babalola spoke on Tuesday at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) after being conferred with the Ambassadorial Award by the African Union- Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC).

The award which was presented to the renowned lawyer in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital is tagged: “African role model and AU agenda 2063 ambassadorial award.”

The event was attended by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 and renowned historian and newly elected Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye among other eminent personalities.

Babalola said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would achieve little or no results if the current constitution is still being used in the country.

He said Nigeria and other African countries have remained poor because of lack of reformed leaders, adding that it is only through a truly federal constitution that transformational leaders can emerge.

“This is an appropriate time for me to call on President Buhari, the new ministers, members of the National Assembly that no matter how brilliant they are, no matter their good intentions,

it will be difficult to make much difference in the soaring unemployment, poor infrastructure, kidnapping, armed robbery, begging on the streets unless bold steps are taken to change the constitution which is unitary in all facets.

“In Nigeria, the 1999 Constitution has discouraged and crippled development in the states. Consequently, Nigeria remains a poor country like most other African countries.

“It is only through a true federal constitution that transformational leaders can emerge; a true Nigeria nation can emerge from over 300 nations in the country,” Babalola added.

Speaking at the event, Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi described Afe Babalola as an achiever, noting that the state is lucky to have the fastest growing university in Africa.

Represented by Prof. Bolaji Aluko, the governor reiterated the importance of a knowledge driven economy to his administration, saying that ABUAD would in no small measure help the state government in achieving its goals.

Also, the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi described the awardee as a friend who has always stood by the truth in the overall interest of the public.

The monarch said that “at the critical stage of elite conspiracy against me on the throne, Chief Afe Babalola stood by me without minding all the names he was called to scare him from me. He has not only been supporting me professionally, but materially as circumstances dictate.

“My choice of him is predicated on his humility, honesty, transparency and above all, self respect which has earned him integrity not only within, but from outside the country.

“He is a man who is always in search of truth and once he identifies the truth about any situation, he stands by it at the risk of everything.”