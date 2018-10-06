Convention: Bafarawa commences feeding of 6,000 PDP delegates

The Bafarawa Support Alliance Group (BSAG) has commenced feeding of at least 6, 000 delegates in Port Harcourt ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention, as part of its strategies to woo delegates.

The National Chairman of the Group, Dr Frank Osagie, told newsmen on Thursday that the group would be visiting delegates in their hotels and other locations to deliver food and drinks to them.

According to Osagie, it is the duty of the group to ensure that the welfare of delegates in Port Harcourt for the convention was taken care off.

He said the group had since commenced the delivery of food and drinks to some delegates at Voyage Hotel, Stadium Road.

He called on delegates that were yet to benefit from the welfare package to contact the group at its secretariat at Living Shepherd Hills Hotel.

The chairman commended the PDP for its recent assurance to party faithful that a mechanism had been put in place to ensure a level playing ground for all the aspirants.