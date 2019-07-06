Motolani Oseni

Ahead African Investment Forum (AIF) in Johannesburg, South Africa, between 11th to13th November 2019, the African Development Bank Group (AFDB) and Africa Finance Corporation will meet industry and business leaders in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The meeting is part of its roadshow to woo investors ahead of its second Africa Investment Forum, which is the continent’s biggest investment marketplace for accelerated economic transformation.

The Bank in a statement obtained by The Daily Times stated that the event is dedicated to advancing projects throughout Africa to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating the financial closure of deals.

The Abuja roadshow targets chief executive officers, captains of industry, State governments and other key players that will re-affirm Nigeria’s investment-ready status. The event will build on the quantity and quality of deals brokered in 2018, as well as explore investment opportunities across the continent.

“By convening Nigeria’s premium project sponsors, borrowers, lenders and investors, the roadshow will showcase bankable projects, attract financing, and provide platforms for investing across multiple countries,” the bank said in a statement.