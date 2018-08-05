How Consummate Businessman, Yusuf Owolabi Babalola built his Yozooph Business Empire

By: Isaac Oguntoye

Facts have emerged about how industrious business man, Yusuf Owolabi Babalola, who built his vast-expanding business from the scratch into an empire of note. One of his businesses is the flourishing Nigerian company of international repute, Yozooph Nigeria Ltd.

It is arguably one of the fastest-growing Nigerian companies, purportedly leading the country’s march to global economy, capable of competing with some of the world’s thriving economies. Yozooph Nigeria Limited, for the record, is the vision of Alhaji Yusuf Owolabi Babalola, a man with humble beginnings who has not only built a strong brand name but has impressively moulded his many companies into major players in some of Nigeria’s key economic sectors.

Yozooph Nigeria Ltd., is a brand reputed for its leading status in property and oil gas, is the oxygen breathing life into this group of thriving businesses like Coolmine Nig Ltd, Builders Nigeria Ltd, Eleven07 Nigeria Ltd and Mobivation Nigeria Ltd., just to mention a few. They are all subsidiaries of the Yozooph Nigeria Ltd brand.

Leading the Yozooph Nigeria Ltd. brand’s impressive business march to prominence is the Builders Nigeria Ltd., which can best be described as a 21st century construction company of international repute. The highly-rated company is mainly into automated construction and services, a company which is synonymous with finesse and perfection, ultimately earning its iconic reputation by the quality of professionalism and innovations facilitated by its entry into the Nigerian construction sector.

At Builders Nigeria Ltd., the emphasis is on automated construction and cutting edge innovations, which has completely changed the game. Gone are the good old days of conventional construction routine; the trend worldwide is now automated construction. And Builders Nigeria Ltd is one of the few shinning lights providing this latest modern construction innovation in Nigeria. This unique edge has been winning for the company many high-profile jobs that competitors in the industry are striving to catch up.

This arm of Yozooph group of companies is presently creating a brand that boasts of world class construction equipments and large scale production construction materials.

Also on the stable of Yozooph Nigeria Ltd., is the popular Eleven07 Nigeria Ltd., which is the flagship of the Yozooph Nigeria Ltd. brand. Eleven07 Nigeria Ltd. is the hospitality arm of the Yozooph Group and the Eleven07 brand includes luxury hotels, restaurants, pool lounges and upscale high tech farming.

The apple, they say, doesn’t fall far from the tree and expectedly the Eleven07 brand is another story of excellence in the service industry and hospitality havens. The proposed Eleven07 hotels are reputed for luxury and exclusivity and a trip to any of their hotels strategically located in choice neighborhoods in all parts of the country is always a testimony of uniqueness and unparalleled services. Aside its premium collection of world-class facilities, the winning strategy of the Eleven07 brand is the quality of services offered, which are second to none.

Eleven07 restaurant is adding another range of services that provides a digital restaurant service attendant where customers order via a device inside its restaurant and also pay directly without any human assistance. The Eleven07 restaurants, pool lounges are not only immersed in class and exclusivity, but they are managed by highly-trained staff who ensure that every patron, irrespective of their status, is treated with respect at every visit. And this is no wonder really, as the Eleven07 brand has wormed its way into the hearts of some of Nigeria’s decision-makers and business influencers who are regular callers at their outlets all over Lagos.

Still in the business of creating value and ensuring local food sufficiency, Eleven07 also has investment in international standard Green House Farming and Animal Husbandry. The company is an active presence in the agricultural sector with massive investments in commercial farming. As you read, the Eleven07 Nigeria Ltd. is the brain behind the agricultural revolution going on off Abeokuta Shagamu express way in Ogun State. The company’s large expanse of land for commercial farming has taken tens of thousands off the unemployment market.

Then, there is the Mobivation Nigeria Ltd., which is another proud member of the Yozooph Nigeria brand. Mobivation Nigeria Ltd. is basically an online business and service company. It is the magic wand behind the impressive presence of some popular brands in the country. Mobivation Nigeria Ltd. came out essentially to ease the difficult terrain of conventional everyday business activities and deliver quality services in record short space of time.

We learnt part of the services that will be provided by this arm of the business is presently working around the clock to launch the biggest latest transportation innovation that is bicycle and motorcycle-based, managed by a special application. Plans are in the pipeline for the grand launch in different areas in Lekki, Ikoyi, Victory Island, Surulere, Festac, Magodo and Ikeja.

The Yozooph Nigeria Group, owned solely by forward-thinking man of style, Yusuf Owolabi Babalola, has raised the bar in the history of indigenous companies, staying above water in the face of crunching economic realities. Yusuf Babalola is one of the few Nigerian entrepreneurs creating employment opportunities for his country people and as well as boosting the local economy.