Constitution Review: Reps to focus on special constituency for women, electoral reform

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review on Monday held her first retreat with issues such as the creation of special constituency for women, electoral reform, education, local government reform among others topping the agenda

The retreat is aimed at ensuring that members of the committee understand the importance of the work entrusted to them by Nigerians.

This is the first retreat for the Committee since Inauguration last year.



Over 70 members are in attendance to chat the way forward on the need to further amendment to the 1999 constitution.

The Executive Secretary, policy and Legal Advocacy Centre Clement Nwankwo noted that collaboration with both houses of the National Assembly will go a long way for a hitch-free constitution review.



He listed areas to prioritize include electoral reform hence the need for a Committee to work towards ensuring enough signature for quick passage.

Others include Women participation in governance, local government autonomy.

The representative of the Commonwealth and Development office, Sam Waldock said the UK has so far invested 50 million pounds in Nigeria’s democratic process and is concerned with the implementation of the not too young to run act and women participation in politics as well as the safety and wellbeing of the Nigerian people.

The Deputy Speaker of the House who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee in his address said time is of the essence to ensure Electoral reform is worked on to improve the country’s electoral system, Judicial, local government reforms, education, state creation and a special Constituency for women should be created in Nigeria.

Professor Dakas Dakas who is the lead consultant advised the lawmakers to also prioritize free, compulsory, and universal basic education as a right but to achieve this 288 members of the House need to vote in support of the bill.