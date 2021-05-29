An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Adamawa State, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Buba Kwacham in his own opinion said there can’t be better constitution that the one which seeks to unite Nigerians and to have an inclusion of all people irrespective of religion, tribe or place of origin.

Buba stressed that a constitution with a deliberate attempt to sustain the country’s fraternity is the best and most needed at a time like this that agitations are almost becoming the National Anthem from many parts of the nation.

He worried about the many gaps the 1999 Constitution as amended has plundered and further widening the gap of Unity and peaceful coexistence, neglecting the complex nature of the country.

Kwacham an international businessman from Mubi, Adamawa Northern senatorial zone called on well meaning Nigerians to be part of the Constitutional review with priority being given in the unity and social inclusion of all Nigerians.

He told our correspondent in a telephone interview that the plan to review the Constitution is as a result of lack of inclusion and the federal character in place is not being followed

“I want to see a constitution that will unite us and take care of us despite our obvious diverse nature, a constitution that will remove our differences and foster us into complete one bundle Nigeria that will thrive in peace and unity.” Kwacham

The hopeful APC loyalist who is eyeing the senatorial seat from the northern zone is keen about the review on many aspects that will see to the deletion and addition of Nigerian current predicaments.

“The country seems to have more agitators than Patriots, we are having wailers lamenting to have been marginalized than people calling for Unity.

The best thing to do is to look at how we are far apart to build a bridge of Unity and love.” He added