Conspiracy against Buhari thickens as YAF fingers Ex- President, clerics, politicians

By Tunde Opalana

A pan Yoruba coalition, Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has fingered a former president of the country , some clerics and political actors in a conspirators plot to subvert the President Muhammadu Buhari – led All Progressives Congress government.

The coalition hinged it’s claims on an alleged recruitment of agitators in the South – Western part of the country to move the nation against the Buhari administration.

The Forum during a motorcade it organised in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, further alleged that the conspirators had concluded plans to hold a meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, June 10, 2021 “to finetune the strategy for the alleged plot.

YAF said the motorcade is in continuation of its sensitisation of the people of the South-West to the alleged plans by some individuals and groups to launch attacks on security agents and formations in the South-West.

The motorcade, led by hundreds of okada riders and people dancing to music provided by a live band, went round Abeokuta and other parts of the state to distribute handbills and leaflets calling on the people of the South-West not to fall for the deception by those claiming to be championing Yoruba self-determination and independence, eschew violence, live in peace with other residents of their states and expose troublemakers in their midst.

The Forum, therefore, urged Nigerians, government and security agencies to immediately take appropriate actions to nip their evil plans in the bud.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, The Forum’s National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, said YAF used the occasion to raise the alarm of the alleged plot by the former president and his group to destabilize and bring down the President Buhari-led government.

He said, “It has come to YAF’s notice that a disgruntled former leader of this country and other politicians, working in collaboration with their allies in other parts of the world, have begun some clandestine meetings in one of the South-West states, with the ultimate objective of undermining and bringing down the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, out of sheer malice.

“YAF has identified these disgruntled leaders, particularly northern clerics and some politicians in the South-West and other parts of the country as the core and nucleus of these group of unpatriotic leaders plotting against President Buhari.

“YAF makes bold to tell all Nigerians that this group of disgruntled leaders has concluded plans to hold a meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to finetune the strategy for their plot”.

YAF urged the Federal Government and the security agencies to ensure that the planned meeting by members of his group scheduled to hold in Abuja on Thursday “and even any other day, must never be allowed to hold!”

The coalition enjoined the country’s various security agencies, including the military, police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to activate their machineries against “these unpatriotic elements” masquerading as past leaders and clerics intervening in the current situation in the country, before they realized “their evil agenda.”

On its own, the Forum resolved to mobilize its members across Yorubaland and the country to “confront these unpatriotic former leaders, if they fail to desist from their nefarious plans to destabilize the country.”

The Forum stated, “YAF, therefore, warns that the indications are now very clear that if prompt action is not taken, these unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements will throw the South-West into an unprecedented wave of violence under the guise of fighting and agitating for Yoruba freedom, self-determination and independence.

“It is, therefore, imperative for the Federal Government to nip the burgeoning insurrection now threatening to arise from the South-West under such a smokescreen, in the bud. Having another rebellion from the South-West would be one crisis too many for a country still struggling to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West and North Central areas as well the current IPOB militancy in the South-East and South-South.

“The Federal Government, the Armed Forces and other security agencies should take urgent steps to stop the Yoruba independence agitators and freedom fighters now before they set the entire country ablaze”.

Animashahun also disclosed that YAF had already sent petitions on the alleged plot to President Muhammadu Buhari; governors of the six South-West states, Senate President, Ahmad Lawal; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Speakers of the six South-West states’ Houses of Assembly, the Service Chiefs, National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ministers of Police Affairs, Interior, Defence and Information & National Orientation.

In addition, he said the Forum also petitioned prominent traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi III; and other prominent leaders in Yorubaland.

“A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. We must not watch idly as the enemies of the country hide under the smokescreen of agitating for Yoruba self-determination and independence to engage in activities that are not only inimical, but also injurious to the continued corporate existence of the entire Nigerian nation”,the coalition concluded.