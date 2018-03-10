Consider women as allies, not competitors, Fosen Grace tells men

Men across the world have been called upon to see women as allies rather than considering them as competitors in the social system.

The Deputy Field Project Manager of Canadian project, MEDA Nigeria- WAY Project, Fosen Grace who stated this yesterday at a round table meeting in Bauchi explained that the objective of the meeting was to discuss challenges bedeviling women with a view to changing the mindset of some men who sees them as competitors instead of allies in the social system.

Fosen who said men should always see women as partners in life however lamented the challenges women are going through in the social system, which according to her, is “saddening”.

“Woman had to go through a lot of challenges in the home front, the community, workplace etc. In all this you discover that women dissipate so much energy in trying to explain that it is not a man’s world alone. Women, as mothers that spends quality time with children, are mostly the ones that inculcate good values from one generation to another”. Grace pointed out.

Fosen while expressing delight that with consistent on-going awareness, some of the challenges are being surmounted added that the development is encouraging.

“It is because of the importance of women in the social system that MEDA Nigeria WAY Project apportioned 70 percent of its project intervention to the womenfolk”, Fosen further explained.

She also thanked the State Government and Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abdullahi Abubakar for the various programs aimed at helping women in Bauchi state.

The round table meeting attracted guests from the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Women Groups and Faith Based Organizations.

MEDA Nigeria WAY Project which seeks to improve the business performance and agricultural business value chain especially those run by Women and Youths is undertaken with financial support from the Canadian Government, through Global Affairs Canada.