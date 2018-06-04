Congress: Enugu APC wants probe of alleged use of thugs by Minister

The re-elected chairman of the All progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has called on the Senate and security agencies to investigate the alleged use of political thugs by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to disrupt the just concluded state congress of the party in the state.

He also accused the Minister and the Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari on justice Reform, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwangwu of using miscreants under the watchful eyes of operatives of the Department for Security Service DSS to break into the party secretariat at the weekend.

Briefing newsmen on the development in Enugu on Sunday, Nwoye, noted that the group led by one Deacon Okey Ogbodo, who has been parading himself as a factional state chairman of the party in the state, had “on Saturday 2nd June 2018, broke into the secretariat which was under lock and keys to hold their illegal meeting.

He appealed to the Senate leadership and Director General of the DSS to investigate the Minister and Enugu Command of the Nigeria’s secret services, especially as his life was now under threat by Onyeama, whom he alleged wants to kill him.

It would be recalled that the Enugu state congress was held on 19th, May after it was disrupted on the 18th by suspected thugs and supporters of Onyeama at the indoor sports hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu venue of the exercise.

Nwoye, who described the Minister’s conduct as uncivilized, added that “Onyeama wants me dead because of my rising profile in the state and at the national level.

“Onyeama does not want to play by the rules of engagement of our great party.

“I want to bring to the notice of the National Assembly that Onyeama has been using some unscrupulous DSS operatives in Enugu Command to intimidate and harass party members, simply because he lost out in the ward, local government and state congresses of our party.

He however, commended the Enugu state Commissioner of police, Mohammed Danmallam and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Corpse, NSCDC for the professional manner they have been handling the unfortunate developments in the party since it started.

Nwoye, thereafter vowed that despite the harassment by operatives of the DSS to eliminate him, he would continue to speak against the undemocratic acts of Onyeama.

The chairman disclosed that aside his personal effects, over 68 bags of rice packed inside the secretariat were carted away by Ogbodo and his thugs.