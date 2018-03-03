Confusion as New Pairings Struggle to Know Fate in Big Brother’s House

There was more drama and suspense on Sunday’s live show as the Big Brother housemates were eager to know their fate the house. There was however no eviction as the new pairings were given time to create some chemistry within themselves, even as more twists occurred following a routine exercise by Big Brother which saw team ‘TENA’ gain immunity from next week’s evictions.

Sunday’s show took off with performances by R&B crooner Praiz who rendered the hits ‘Rich & Famous’, and ‘Me & You’. The dynamic DNA twins also performed, premiering their latest single ‘Adanma’ on the Big Brother stage.

The pair of Nina and Teddy A, also known as ‘TENA’ came out as favorites in the Big Brother house after housemates were told to nominate their favorite pairings in the house earlier in the week. This means that they now have immunity from being nominated for next week’s eviction.

Leo and Ifu (Lifu), Bambam and Rico (Bamco), and Angel and Ahneeka (Gelah) had the highest nominations.

As Head of House, Tobi saved the pair of BamBam and Rico and replaced them with CeeC and Lolu.

Bambam and Teddy-A finally get down

In a week where 3 pairs have been nominated for eviction, this would not be a wrong time for both lovebirds to share a bit of closure.

Teddy A has continually prided himself as the most respected member of the House shunning every evil and vice, except of course of his love for cigars. These are the moments when he goes all sage on the housemates, inserting tit bits of wisdom in their acts.

Teddy A has always expressed thoughts that he is a father and in a serious relationship. Bambam is no different, as she has continually expressed her high doctrinal beliefs. Stating that she was raised in a Christian home.

Desire finally gets in the way of BamTeddy as they both find warmth and relief in the toilet, away from prying camera eyes.

Cee – C gets into a fight with Lolu

Lolu and Cee C got into a massive fight that had almost the entire House trying to mediate.

After Tobi suggested that the housemates combined efforts and shared the mats, especially, for the sake of those with low points, some housemates thought it was unfair to those who had fought hard to accumulate close to winning points.

It was Miracle in particular that mentioned how the suggestion would be giving a free pass to pairs with the lowest tally. Cee-C felt that was a direct attack to her and Lolu as they had the lowest points.

This turned into a full blown argument that led Cee-C to separating herself from the rest. And when Lolu tried to calm her down by reminding her of their two strikes, she yelled at him, starting their fight.

After the fight, several housemates tried talking to her, including Rico. According to Rico, she needs to ask God for the fruit of the spirit.