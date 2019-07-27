Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Friday, swore in Justice John Tsoho as the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court after an aborted 10 am ceremony which officials claimed was put off because a letter from the Presidency was not forthcoming.

In his remarks, the chief justice failed to allude to the early morning confusion, but said that Justice Tsoho has been sworn in as the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court in compliance with the constitution being the most senior judge after the retirement of Justice Adamu Abdul- Kafarati.

He said that “Justice Tsoho has served as a judge at the Federal High Court for a very long time and he has risen to be the number two in hierarchy and by the constitution he is the most senior.

“We hope he will do well and improve upon the achievements of the court. You have a lot of responsibilities as head of this court that is spread all over the country with many judges.”

He urged that if the new acting chief judge wants to nominate new judges, he must carry out a thorough scrutiny of nominees and expressed the hope that the welfare and conditions of service of judges and staff of the Federal High Court would improve under Justice Tsoho’s tenure.

Justice Muhammad enjoined the acting chief judge to take time off and pay visits to other divisions of the court to see things personally and paid glowing tributes to retired Justice Abdul- Kafarati, who he said was called to the bench same day with him.

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mahmoud Mohammed, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice Ejembi Eko of the Supreme Court and several judges of the Federal High Court witnessed the swearing- in.

Earlier in the morning on Friday, Justice Tsoho and guests who came for the ceremony left the venue disappointed after waiting for hours.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sent out invitations that the chief justice will swear -in Justice Tsoho as the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court by 10 am on Friday.

However, the swearing-in ceremony which was supposed to take place at the main bowl of the apex court at 10 am on Friday could not hold because “there was no letter from the Presidency approving the swearing-in.”

Though, at 9:37 am on Friday, Justice Tsoho and a large number of his well-wishers and staff of the Federal High Court were seated, but the chief justice who ought to administer the oath of office was conspicuously absent.

After a long wait till about 11:30 am, a staff of the Supreme Court, who spoke on behalf of the chief registrar of the court, informed the gathering that the swearing-in will not take place.

He said that the Supreme Court is still expecting the letter from the Presidency authorising the swearing-in of Justice Tsoho as the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court, adding that when they receive the letter, Justice Tsoho will be sworn- in.

A senior lawyer, who was among those in attendance, said that the unfortunate lapse has created a vacuum in the Federal High Court leadership as the tenure of Justice Kafarati expired by 12 midnight on Thursday.

The Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, told The Daily Times that “once the letter reaches the court from the Presidency, the swearing-in will take place immediately, adding “it can even happen on Saturday, if we get the letter on Friday.”

Justice Tsoho was born on June 24, 1959 in Mbaduku, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

He attended Saint Anthony’s Primary School Chenge-Mbaduku in 1967 -1972 and proceeded to St Michael’s Secondary School Alaide and obtained his WASC in 1977 and Murtala college of Arts, Science and Technology, Makurdi (IJMBE) from 1978 – 1979.

Justice Tsoho was appointed judge of the federal high court on November 12, 1998.