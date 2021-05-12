Confusion as Chief Imam of Ibadan, Dahiru reject Sultan’s directive, hold Eid on Wednesday

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakr Agbotomokekere were among prominent personalities who observed the Eld-Fitri prayer in the town on Wednesday.

It was also observed the Eid prayer ground was well attended but lower compared with the usual busy activities at the ground.

The reason, it was gathered, was because some faithful are still observing the fast.