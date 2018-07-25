Condoms at my concert were for sex awareness – Mayorkun

Contrary to a report that fans at The Ibadan Concert with Mayorkun were engaged in reckless sexual intercourse, DMW artiste, Mayorkun, has said that the condoms were only distributed to the fans for a safe sex awareness programme.

According to new report, while trying to encourage safe sex among youths, the organisers, with the support of relevant organisations, distributed packs of condoms freely for reproductive and family health awareness which, it says, is typical of events of this magnitude.

“These were seen littering the event ground afterwards,” it says.

On the turnout at the concert, said to be 13,000 guests, Mayorkun says, “I planned to see between 5,000 and 7,000 people yesterday, but I was shocked to see 13,000 people.

“I was ready to perform for two to three hours, which I also promised maximum security. So, as soon as I got news on how packed the mall was, I had to get more security. The entrance planned for me to use was busy, I had to beg the mall owners to open the back gate for cars to come in.”