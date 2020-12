Condolence on the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Sam Nda-Isaiah

The nation woke up this morning with the startling news of the death of one of the key investors in the Nigerian media, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Group of Newspapers.

For us in the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN). For us in the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), this huge loss is even more devastating and painful because Sam was not only a colleague but a friend to all in the industry.

His commitment to the values and objectives of the association was unflagging to the very end; he was together with the rest of us only last week in Lagos, when elections into the national executive council of the NPAN were held, and Sam was elected as an exofficio member.

Sam Nda-Isaiah has left indelible footprints in the annals of the Nigerian media.

He started as a publisher right away with Leadership Confidential, a subscriptionbased monthly newsletter which, in 2004, he transformed into Leadership, a gutsy, stylish weekly newspaper that caught the eye of Nigerians as soon as it hit the newsstands.

As a popular columnist, Sam told the truth to power. His style was brash, bareknuckle and unapologetic.

For his constancy in that, he was mostly regarded as patriotic. His desire to transform his beliefs into policy made him to make a foray into party politics where he ran for president in the 2015 general elections.

Politics made him to drop his column but the general direction of his newspapers was consistent with what he had been writing.

The NPAN will sorely miss Sam as an active member and for his immense contribution to the development of journalism in Africa.

READ ALSO: Buhari mourns Leadership Newspapers Publisher, Nda-Isaiah

We wish to console his dear wife Zainab and their children, as well as his extended family, friends and admirers with the fact that Sam’s concrete contributions to the development of this country in particular and the continent in general are visible and appreciated.

May his soul rest in peace, amen. Signed: Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf President Alh Mohammed Idris Secretary