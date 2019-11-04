Condemnations have continued to trail the attack on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other guests at the residence of former governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Recall that a retinue of guests including the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and others were attacked at Oshiomhole’s residence when they went to honour the former governor’s lunch invitation at his country home in Iyamho, after the maiden convocation ceremony of Edo University, in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Political actors in the state have reacted to the incident, noting that the attack on the governor and other guests was not only condemnable but an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians and Edo people in particular.

One of the guests, who had accompanied the governor to the residence of Comrade Oshiomhole is Senator Domingo Obende, who represented Edo North from 2011 to 2015 at the National Assembly.

In a chat with journalists, Senator Obende condemned the attack, describing the actions as being in variance with the hospitality and good nature common to Edo people.

He said the “sight was not a true representation of Edo hospitality but a clear manifestation of ignorance and total disregard to constituted authority.”

He said some of the other people in the entourage include Chairman, Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, Mr. Kekere Ekun, Otunba Dr. Alex Onabanjo, and many other notable dignitaries.

He noted that these persons were on the same bus as him, while the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and his chiefs and other guests were in another vehicle.

He added that another bus that was conveying the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, also got attacked in the process, just as the vehicle was damaged.

“I am shocked and dazed at what I saw. If this is the hospitality a party National Chairman can offer his visitors and important dignitaries in our country Nigeria, then our journey can be by far imagined than concluded,” he said.

On his part, a chieftain of the APC and former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Oshiomhole when he was governor, Charles Idahosa, said the incident confirms his outbursts on the dubious character of Oshiomhole.

He said: “The whole world is now seeing who Oshiomhole really is. I was his political adviser for eight years. I have been attacking and telling him realistically how things should be done.

“How would you attack a sitting governor? You invited them for lunch at your house, meanwhile, thugs were waiting for them. Last week, he came to Benin and lied to the whole world that he was attacked in his compound. No single shred of evidence was put out; it was just in his imagination. This was to portray a sitting governor as a bad person.

“The Commissioner of Police in Edo State said nothing like that happened. He submitted a petition signed personally by him to the Police and they came to Benin to come and carry our people.

“Let me remind our people that I was a political adviser in this state while we were in the opposition and Anenih was the most powerful man in Nigeria as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of the party.

He never sent the Police to Edo State to arrest us as members of the opposition. Is it not an irony that now, we are the ruling party at the federal and state levels and they are sending the Police from Abuja to come and pick party members in Edo? I think it is rather unfortunate.”

He continued: “Oshiomhole has shown that he is not a fit and proper person to be a national chairman. Itsey Sagay said last week that trade unionism is not party politics. I don’t think what he is doing is right; it is an embarrassment to this country and to Edo State.

“And to make it laughable, the deputy governor was with these people inside the vehicle and you said deputy governor organised the attack. Did he organise to attack himself? You can see how childish this is.

Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, said he received the report with shock, describing it as unfortunate and that it puts the National Chairman of the party in a difficult position.

His words: “I see it as a very unfortunate incident and I must say that whatever the intent of those boys, I don’t think it is helpful to the National Chairman. It puts him under very difficult circumstances.

“Since the incident took place inside his premises and the governor and other dignitaries were there on his invitation, it puts him under very difficult circumstances.”

He called for the prosecution of those involved in the attack, noting, “I expect that having regards to the people involved, there will be criminal prosecution because I am aware that those involved are identifiable. So, I expect immediate investigation and prosecution.

“It is a very unfortunate situation and shows that the political situation in our party is fast deteriorating and I will call on the national chairman and the governor to review the situation and do the needful because they will have to take responsibility for whatever happens subsequently.”

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, condemned the incident, noting that it was shameful that such eminent personalities could be humiliated at the residence of the former governor.

He said: “The incident is saddening. It is regrettable that such eminent persons can be attacked at the home of the national chairman of the APC. We seriously need to find a lasting solution now.”