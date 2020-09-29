Condemnation trails assassination attempt on Nsukka market leader

By Moses Oyediran

Council chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Mr Cosmas Ugwueze, has condemned Saturday’s assassination attempt on Mrs Ngozi Ozioko the immediate past Chairman of Ogige Market Amalgamated Traders Association Nsukka (OMATAN).

Ugwueze said: “It’s barbaric and unfortunate that somebody will because of an election in the market plan to kill the immediate past OMATAN chairman.

I am surprised that this act of wickedness can happen in a peaceful environment like Nsukka.”

He said security agencies have commenced investigation into the matter, adding that the council would give necessary assistance to ensure that those behind the assassination attempt were apprehended and prosecuted.

“The council condemns the evil act in its entirety the attempt to kill Ozioko on Saturday night by two unknown gunmen.

The council will ensure that those behind the heinous crime are fished-out, arrested and prosecuted.

Those behind that assassination will be exposed in due time, “he said.

Ugwueze urged traders in the market to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the government is committed to protecting the life and property of residents of the council area.

“Traders in the Ogige market should not see the forthcoming election in the market as a do or die affair as the government will not hesitate to arrest anybody found creating violence in the market, “ he said.

READ ALSO: Nsukka PDP apologises to Ugwuanyi over protest

Daily Times report that Ozioko is seeking a second term in office in the forthcoming OMATAN general election which date is yet to be fixed by Ogige Market Caretaker Committee Members.

When contacted, the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident, stating that police had commenced investigations into the matter