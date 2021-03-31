Concerned Nigerians demand arrest of CCT boss over assault on traders

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

A civil society group, Concerned Nigerians for the Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law Initiative, has called for the arrest of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, for allegedly assaulting innocent Nigerianscarrying out their duty at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The group’s Convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja.

He expressed concerns that in an attempt to exonerate Danladi of wrongdoing, the spokesman for the Bureau resorted to ethnic profiling by referring to concerned Nigerians who rose to the defense of the security guard that was being assaulted as “Biafran thugs”.

“The attention of Concerned Nigerians for the protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law Initiative has been drawn to a press statement by the Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar denying the assault he unleashed on innocent Nigerian carrying out his duty at the Banex Plaza, Wuse 2 Abuja.

“We are surprised that the CCT chairman will blatantly deny a viral video that was captured by many witnesses. The violent attack on the private security guard is distasteful and should be condemned by all and sundry.

“Consequently, We are calling on the police to arrest and prosecute the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, who allegedly assaulted the Nigerian citizen in the viral video.

“The masses are already being tormented by the economic hardship, therefore; being assaulted by Danladi is the peak of all physical assaults.

“Political leaders are supposed to safeguard and protect the well-being of all Nigerians but not the other way round. On this basis, Danladi Umar needs to face the full wrath of the law and bear the consequences of his action.

“The police need to demonstrate that the Nigerian constitution is no respecter of any person or group of persons.” The statement reads.