Compulsory study of Yoruba language: LASHA, SCOAN commended for approval, support

In a bid to stem the tide of imminent extinction of Yoruba language in the nearest future, Lagos State House of Assembly (LASHA) has approved the compulsory teaching of Yoruba language in all public primary schools in the state. It has therefore approved the publication of a work book titled, “Akomolede Yoruba Alaworan A-Y.”

In a letter dated 19th February, 2018 and signed by Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, Chairman, House committee on Education, the assembly stated that the approval had become necessary in view of the extinction threat the Yoruba language faces given the attitude of the pupils towards the use of the language.

Similarly, the state ministry of education has also approved the work book in a separate letter signed by Ojeah J.O (Mrs), Director (H.O.D) for Permanent Secretary.

In a chat with newsmen, the author of the book, Moshood Bankole commended the Lagos State House of Assembly and the ministry of education for the approval, stressing that the work book would beuseful in the compulsory teaching of Yoruba language in the public primary schools in the state.

Bankole also commended the Senior Pastor of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua for his immense support of the project. The commendation was also extended to the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) Lagos state chapter, SIFAX group, RTEAN, Lagos state chapter, the banking sector, CLAM and others for supporting the project which aims at preserving the Yoruba cultural heritage.

He noted further that the study of Yoruba language at the primary level would help to inculcate in the pupils the nitty-gritty of the language and the use as they grow in their academic pursuit.

The author lamented that quite a number of the youths today could not communicate in the mother tongue fluently and charged parents to assist the teachers by ensuring that the pupils learn and practice the language at home.