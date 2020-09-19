Complaints of malfunctioning card readers

By Titus Akhigbe

Accreditation and voting commenced in units 5,6 and 7, ward 4 in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

However, in unit 7, ward one, there was complaint of incomplete ballot papers of 700 ballot papers instead of 920 ballot papers.

The card reader was also malfunctioning as at the time of this report but the INEC official promised to addressed the issue to enable the electorate exercise their franchise.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of All Progressive Congress, Mr. Gani Audu has expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious.

He stated this after he cast his vote in the election.

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATE: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu battle for Edo governorship seat (photos/videos)

He advised electorate to be peaceful and go about the process without bitterness.

He commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election as well as security personnels.