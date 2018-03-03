Company director explains value adding role in economy

The Technical Director, Safety Consultants & Solution Provider (SCSP), Antonia Beri, has disclosed that the company’s competences have ensued efficient market positioning for servicing of fortune 500 firms and other global multinationals.

The company, which has been providing consultancy and engineering solutions in line with required mandates for Life, Fire Safety and Security Risk Mitigation in the last 10 years, said the biggest achievement of the company is in the awareness created by its services, especially to households and individuals who are now better informed on fire and safety risk management.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Beri, noted: “Our business has always been about saving lives and property and so far, that is what we have been doing.”

The director said, “We are a company that is highly concentrated in forex transactions either through procurement or liabilities to our OEMS. We are also grateful to God for the lives of our staff. So far we haven’t had any major causality or fatality for 10 years that we have been operating’.

Commenting on SCSP achievements since establishment, she said: “When we began we were a small company seeking recognition in a highly competitive market, where majority of the market players are much bigger and well positioned. Yet, today we can comfortably say, amongst our clientele listing are oil & gas multinationals, manufacturing companies and Information Technology giants.”

Although, she pointed out that one of the company biggest challenged is access to credit and funding for projects.

“Banks rate are seemingly not profitable for most projects we undertake and getting trade credit is not as easy as ordinarily expected. The reputation of the country with respect to doing business, is also another challenged especially when a significant portion of your business requires overseas procurement.

However, we have managed to overcome most of these challenged by adapting to our immediate business environment, getting funds from interested investors and credit organizations like Co-link and ensuring we have the right capacity to deliver on projects. This has ensured client trust and provided better opportunities for trade credit.

Meanwhile, Resource and Administration person, SCSP, Mrs. Uche Dike, added that in order to survive during the economy downturn that hard decisions had to be made, but linked the success story of the company to the competencies of it staff and the uniqueness of the skills provided to the clients.

“As stated we learned to adapt to our immediate environment, which includes the existing economic situation. No doubt these are tough times and like all other companies that survived, hard decisions had to be made.”

She, however, promised their clients and industry stakeholders to expect the best in fire and safety management standards from the company, while calling on all friends, family and to join the company in giving thanks to God Almighty for his goodness in the last 10 years of operation.