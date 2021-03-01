Commuters in FCT stranded as petrol queues resurface

DOOSUUR IWAMBE, ABUJA

Commuters in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT were on monday stranded as queues for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) resurfaced most of the petrol stations.

This is coming hours after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) cautioned against hoarding and panic buying of the commodity saying, there was no increment in the ex-depot price of petrol in March, 2021.

This has caused anxiety and hardship for residents trying to get the product as well as the residents going to work on Monday.

Most of the petrol stations when visited along the airport road were under lock and key as commuters queue in anticipation that the products will be sold eventually.

Emeka Offor, a taxi driver who narrated his ordeal said he has visited over three filling stations but could only get the product to buy at NNPC petrol station after spending over four hours.

Uche, who said he bought the product at N162 noted that the product is scarce as some stations have shut down operations.

He said, “I have been at the filling station since noon, I drove round some filling stations but they are shut down till I got to NNPC along the road, I spent as much as four hours just to get petrol.

“Passengers will have to suffer to get vehicles, because for us that could get petrol at this period of scarcity, we may increase the transport fare because of the huge demand for transportation, and there might be few vehicles on the road.

“The product is scare and it will affect everybody.

Similarly, Musa Nasir said that the increased price of petrol will also lead to increase in the cost of most food items, as transporting the materials and commodities from the point of purchase to the place of the business will increase also.

“I just heard that the stations here are selling for N170 per litre, that is a whole lot for the common man to deal with at this time.

“I do not think this is a right move at this time, when the average Nigerian household is still battling to survive the impact of the COVID-19 on their income.”

He further explained that the increase will also affect purchasing power of the Naira, adding that each time there is an increase in the pump price of fuel, the value of naira depreciates.

“The increase in the pump price may lead to an increase in poverty level in Nigeria. Hence posing a challenge to the long term vision of reducing poverty in the country,” he added.

On his part, Abuja based civil servant, Amaka Okafor said that the issue of increased fuel price is always a concern for everyone even when the increase is only marginal.

She said that increased fuel prices is always an issue for the common Nigerian.

According to her, in cases where the cost of fuel is expected to double, the increase in transport fare will be astronomical.

This she added will in turn affect everything else such as school fees, house rent, just name it.

“In addition to school fees, house rent, the cost of food item will also increase with removal of fuel subsidy and, for all sane people, this is where the trouble is.

“This is a fact we must accept and it is one reason why the implications of all policies must be rigorously scrutinized before decision is taken”.

It could be recalled that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has advised Nigerians to stop panic buying and stocking of the product.

The National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, Suleiman Yakubu who stated this on Sunday warned against the panic purchases and long queues witnessed in various filling stations across the nation’s federal capital, noting that the increased crude oil price has affected the price products.

“We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available in every filling station within a few days starting from today,” said the IPMAN spokesman.

He assured Nigerians that normal supply of petroleum products would soon be restored since loading have commenced at various deports.

Also, the NNPC had in a statement on Sunday ruled out any increment in march as speculated on some quarters.

A press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the Corporation was not contemplating any raise in the price of petrol in March in order not to jeopardize ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.

NNPC also cautioned petroleum products marketers not to engage in arbitrary price increase or hoarding of petrol in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.

The Corporation stated that it has enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for over 40 days and urged motorists to avoid panic buying.

It further called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.