Commuters who ply the Asaba- Onitsha Expressway have continued to lament the daily gridlock inhibiting their movements at the bridgehead side of Asaba, the state capital,

Investigation revealed that the gridlock stretches from the bridgehead to Upper Ewaka in Onitsha including Okwe Asaba junction with fierce looking armed policemen working tirelessly to ensure the free flow of traffic.

But, several commuters who spoke to our correspondent accuse the policemen of extortion and brutality, adding that any refusal to meet their financial demands, especially by commercial motorists often attracts severe punishment.

A commercial motorist, Chijoke Nwanyi alleged that “we have been suffering in the hands of the policemen who claim to be protecting our lives and properties, whereas they demand money from us.

They ask for N100 going to Onitsha and coming back demand the same N100.

“We are appealing to the police commissioner in the state to come to our aid and allow us to work.”

But, in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka dispelled the allegation as untrue, saying that any policeman found extorting motorists and commuters would be summarily dismissed from the police, and warned policemen against such acts.

However, another motorist, Chief Peter Nwamuo, who hails from Oko Amakom Community in Oshimili South Local Government in Delta state, blamed the gridlock on the deplorable condition of the road.

He added that the highway is littered by potholes right from the beginning of the road to Tipper junction, thereby delaying the movement of vehicles in and out of Onitsha in Anambra state.

Nwamuo added that series of fatal accidents have occurred on the expressway as a result of alleged negligence on the part of the security agents who claim to be protecting lives and properties.

He said that when the second Niger Bridge is completed, the influx of vehicles plying the existing Niger Bridge will reduce as other vehicles will take the Oko axis of the road to link Anambra state through Ogbaru Local Government Area.