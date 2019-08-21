… As Unilorin FM celebrates 10th anniversary

As the anniversary celebration of Unilorin FM came to a hault on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem has stated that the institution would soon start television broadcasting that would be unprecedented in the history of community broadcasting in Nigeria.

The 10th anniversary celebration which attracted dignitaries from all walks of life was held at the University Auditorium, University of Ilorin.

Prof Abdulkareem said that the move to commence television broadcasting would be possible because of the success of the university’s radio station.

“We can again be another trailblazer in campus television broadcasting, thereby adding extra value to the social, cultural and educational experiences of our students and that of the people in communities around us,” he said.

He noted that the university was already on the verge of getting support for the initiative.

According to him, the university radio station is the first campus radio station in Nigeria to run 24 hours on air, adding that they have ethically and tenaciously promoted excellence in the institution and the community.

“Today’s occasion is also a celebration of those who brewed the idea, planted the seed of the idea and nourished the idea to blossom to the glowing, flamboyant and fruitful stage we are celebrating today.

“I must say proudly that the steadfastness, purposefulness and professionalism with which our campus radio set pace in campus radio broadcasting is worthy of celebration today,” Abdulkareem said.

He observed that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had challenged many campus radios for not fulfilling the objectives for which they were established.

The vice-chancellor, however, said that the university’s radio station had adequately fulfilled the objectives for which it was established and had also abided by the terms of licence given for its operation.